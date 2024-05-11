Play Brightcove video

The Northern Lights have been putting on a dazzling display across the region.

The Northern Lights were visible across the West Country with many capturing beautiful images of the phenomenon.

The bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

ITV West Country viewers have been sending in their images from across the region.

Jan Lynch took this beautiful shot at Perranporth Credit: Jan Lynch

ITV News meteorologist and weather presenter Chris Page said it is possible the Northern Lights will be visible overnight on Saturday 11 May.

"Activity is expected to slowly decline, however there is a good chance (cloud permitting) you’ll be able to see it again tonight," he said.

The colourful lights over Launceston. Credit: Jane Moore

What's the science behind the Northern Lights?

Charged particles from the sun, primarily electrons and protons, collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere, typically oxygen and nitrogen.

These collisions emit light at various wavelengths, creating vibrant displays of colour in the sky, often appearing as curtains, arcs, or bands of light.

The aurora was visible over Dartmoor. Credit: Josie Michelle

The colours are determined by the type of gas particles involved and the altitude at which the collisions occur.

Greens appear due to interactions with oxygen, red is from oxygen in the upper atmosphere while blues and purples are due to the interaction of nitrogen.

The Northern Lights in the sky above Exmouth. Credit: Sue Babb

Charlie Thomas took this shot of the display above Melksham. Credit: Charlie Thomas.