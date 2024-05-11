Northern Lights: Pictures show stunning aurora in West Country skies
The Northern Lights have been putting on a dazzling display across the region.
The Northern Lights were visible across the West Country with many capturing beautiful images of the phenomenon.
The bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
ITV West Country viewers have been sending in their images from across the region.
ITV News meteorologist and weather presenter Chris Page said it is possible the Northern Lights will be visible overnight on Saturday 11 May.
"Activity is expected to slowly decline, however there is a good chance (cloud permitting) you’ll be able to see it again tonight," he said.
What's the science behind the Northern Lights?
Charged particles from the sun, primarily electrons and protons, collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere, typically oxygen and nitrogen.
These collisions emit light at various wavelengths, creating vibrant displays of colour in the sky, often appearing as curtains, arcs, or bands of light.
The colours are determined by the type of gas particles involved and the altitude at which the collisions occur.
Greens appear due to interactions with oxygen, red is from oxygen in the upper atmosphere while blues and purples are due to the interaction of nitrogen.