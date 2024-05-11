A 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Baltonsborough.

Christine Kekkonen, of Dunford Terrace, Baltonsborough, was charged with murder in connection with an incident at a property in Dunford Terrace at about 4.30pm on Thursday 9 May.

She is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Saturday 11 May.

F ormal identification has not yet been carried out, but Avon and Somerset Police believe the deceased is 41-year-old Henri Kekkonen.

A spokesperson for the force: " Henri's family have been updated following this significant development in our investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this tragic time and specialist family liaison officers will continue to support and update them.

"A post-mortem examination concluded Henri died of a stab wound."