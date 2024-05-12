Queen Camilla was a guest at the Badminton horse trials in the 75th anniversary of the annual event.

The event in South Gloucestershire attracts top competitors from all over the world, as well as thousands of equestrian enthusiasts.

The Queen, who is Patron of British Equestrian, joined the celebrations on Sunday 12 May to watch the final show jumping phase of the competition before presenting prizes to the winners.

Queen Camilla (right) speaks to Charlotte Tilbury as she attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials. Credit: PA Images

The Badminton Horse Trials was started in 1949 by the 10th Duke of Beaufort to prepare British riders for the Olympic Games.

Great Britain are the reigning Olympic champions in eventing and will be preparing to defend their title in Paris this summer.

Queen Camilla watches from the grandstand on day five of the Badminton Horse Trials 2024 at The Badminton Estate, Gloucestershire Credit: PA Images

Queen Camilla presents 10 year old Rhea Salt, a runner from Beaufort Pony Club, with a stuffed pony Credit: PA Images