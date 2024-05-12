Play Brightcove video

Crowds gathered to cheer the teenagers on as they completed their 50km run in memory of their friend.

Two teenagers whose best friend died of cancer when he was eleven, have run 50km in Gloucestershire in his memory and to raise money for charity.

Caspar Hambling and Ollie Burridge from Cheltenham, ran in memory of Ellison Dawes, who died from a rare form of bone cancer 2021.

They started their run at Pittville Park in Cheltenham, initially joining the weekly 5k parkrun.

After doing a lap the friends ran their own marathon, finishing more than five hours later at Naunton Park.

Ellison Dawes died from a rare form of bone cancer in 2021. Credit: Family handout

Ollie said: "I think he would have been a bit embarrassed but deep down he would definitely be proud of it and he would probably be happy to see all of his friends together"

When asked what Ellison was like, Ollie said: "He was just nice, always funny, never did anything wrong really."

Caspar said: "He would have been so proud I hope, he would have thought what's all the drama about.

Crowds gathered to cheer the teenagers on as they completed their challenge. Credit: ITV News

Ollie and Caspar are raising money for Ellison's fund, for the Bone Cancer Research Trust, a cause that means a great deal to Ellison's mother.

Rebecca Knightly Brown, Ellison's mother, said: "I think he would have been incredibly embarrassed.

"I think he would have been really proud, really touched that all of his friends wanted to do this for him, but yeah a little bit embarrassed."

On completion of the run, Rebecca said: "It's a lovely moment, it's a bitter sweet moment because they're doing it for Ellison.

"I know he would have loved to be here with them, so I feel really proud about it."