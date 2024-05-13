Vehicles at a garage in Bristol were destroyed in a fire this morning, Monday 13 May.

The blaze was first reported just after 10am, causing delays to traffic. It was thought that it involved a nearby hotel, but it has since become clear that the fire involved a number of vehicles in an industrial park.

Pictures from the scene show fire crews battling to extinguish the fire. It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved.A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Patchway, Southmead, Temple and Thornbury were called at 10.15 to reports of a fire at a retail premises off Gloucester Road, Patchway."On arrival, firefighters found multiple vehicles well alight and are using 45mm jets and high pressure hose reels to tackle the fire."

Road closures in the area were lifted at around 1pm. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.