Watch Charlotte Gay's report.

Parents on the Isles of Scilly are campaigning for additional funding to send their children to college on the mainland, as they face soaring costs.

There is no post-16 education on the islands, but it's become compulsory to stay at school until the age of 18, meaning teenagers now must move to the mainland during term time.

There are between 15-30 families affected every school year, and parents are working twice as hard to give their children a fair chance in life with their education

Lyn Blackwell, who has 17-year-old twins, said: "It costs around £18,000. The council give us around £6,500, so we have to make the shortfall up of around £12,000-ish.

"Personally, for my husband and I, it comes from our life savings. We're alright until next year, I'm not sure what's going to happen then, but I can access my pension."

Lisa Walton's son is 17. She said it was a "wrench" to have to send him away to college.

She told ITV West Country: "It does feel like grief when they go and it gets easier, but that initial loss in your household is just overwhelming - and then on top of that, I'm in debt."

The cheapest option is for children to lodge with families in Cornwall.

Lisa and Lyn's children went to the Five Islands Academy but there's no further education on the isles beyond GCSEs.

Many parents have skrimped, saved and even gone into debt to send their children to state-educated boarding schools.

Joe Badcock's now adult children went off island for their education.

He said: "It's a vulnerable time for young adults going away. By the time they're 19 or 20, they're used to the mainland way of life- going to university.

"But even then, there's no popping home to see mummy- or get your washing done."

Parent Samantha Mallon added that the impact goes island-wide.

"We're a thriving community, we can't risk having people leave - either local Scillonian families or professionals. The islands are reliant on all of these people."

At the moment, parents can only claim up to £6,365 of annual student funding, and the issue of the inequality has now been raised in parliament.

Cllr Joel Williams, from Isle of Scilly Council, said: "We totally recognise the £6,365 is not sufficient so we want it doubled plus more as a local base rate.

"We've taken that business case to the department and they haven't given us a definitive timescale yet, but we'll continue to press and continue to challenge to make sure that our voice, and the voice of local parents, is heard."

T he government says it's open to talking to the Isles of Scilly Council about the issue.