ITV News' Ben McGrail went along to explore the new 'mini Weston'.

What’s been described as a "world-first immersive, interactive play experience for young children" has opened in Weston-super-Mare.

Described as a combination of escape room style activities, theatre and role play, ‘Little Town Adventures’ is a miniature recreation of the town.

It includes its own grand pier, town hall, cinema, vets, police station, fire station, supermarket, and café.

The experience features scripts, music and immersive effects with actors helping the children bring stories to life.

The new attraction is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Tom and Laura Filer, who own and operate a number of soft play venues and children’s nurseries across the South West and the Midlands.

Laura Filer said: “The combination of role play, theatre, and escape room style activities enhances cognitive development, social skills, and creativity, making it an exciting, truly holistic and educational adventure for children.

“It’s been over four years in the planning. We’re very, very happy to have opened it now."

"Little Town Adventures will be an innovative fully immersive miniature Weston-super-Mare, putting learning and fun at the centre of the experience.

Each of the scripts which have been written and developed by a specialist theatrical company are tailored to specific age groups, times of year and interests.

Laura and Tom secured the building years ago but the project was delayed because of the Covid pandemic.

Tom Filer said: “It’s been over four years in the planning. We’re very, very happy to have opened it now.

"This site has been empty for many years and so we’re really excited to bring something into Weston-super-Mare and hopefully, with all the other regeneration projects that are ongoing, we can really build up Weston-super-Mare as a family seaside resort that people want to come to.”

John Turner, CEO of Visit Somerset, said: “This is a fantastic addition to Weston-super-Mare and to have Little Town Adventures here now is going to really add to the exciting mix that Weston-super-Mare actually has now and it’s just a great time to be opening such a venture for Weston."