A record number of wild swimming spots have been designated as bathing sites in England ahead of the summer months, the Government has confirmed.

In the West Country the new bathing water sites include:

Coastguards Beach in Devon

River Frome at Farleigh Hungerford

River Tone in Taunton's French Weir Park

Steamer Quay in Totnes

Warfleet Creek near Dartmouth

The Environment Agency will immediately start monitoring the water quality at these new sites, which the Government had proposed during a consultation earlier this year.

All 27 of the newly approved wild swimming spots can be seen at the end of this article.

It brings the total number of sites for the 2024 water bathing season between May 15 and September 30 to 451 across England.

It comes after growing public anger over the state of England’s rivers and coastal waters, which suffer pollution from sewage outlets and other sources such as agricultural run-off.

Despite this, according to Defra, last year 96% of bathing waters in England met minimum annual standards and 90% were rated as “good” or “excellent”.

Defra said the Government will also be launching a consultation later this year on proposals to reform bathing water regulations in England.

This includes proposed change to drive improvements to water quality at bathing spots, enhance monitoring and enable more flexibility around the dates of the monitoring season.

The Government will seek public and stakeholder views on extending the definition of “bathers” to include a wider range of water users beyond swimmers – such as rowers, kayakers and paddle boarders.

Making the announcement on what was described as the "largest ever rollout" of new bathing sites, water minister Robbie Moore says he's pleased to have approved "a further 27 new bathing water sites".

Mr Moore said: “The value our bathing waters bring to local communities is incredibly valuable – providing social, physical and positive health and wellbeing benefits to people around the country.

"I am fully committed to seeing the quality of our coastal waters, rivers and lakes rise further for the benefit of the environment and everyone who uses them.”

Alan Lovell, Environment Agency chairman, said: “Overall bathing water quality has improved massively over the last decade due to targeted and robust regulation from the Environment Agency, and the good work carried out by partners and local groups.

"We know that improvements can take time and investment from the water industry, farmers and local communities, but where the investment is made, standards can improve.”