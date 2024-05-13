A teenager has died following a collision in Standish near Stonehouse in the early hours of Sunday 12 May.

Gloucestershire Police was called to the B4008 near to the chuch between Standish and Little Haresfield to reports of a serious collision.

The incident involved a green Kawasaki off-road bike.

Emergency services attended but the 19-year-old died at the scene. Officers say his next of kin has been informed.

Road closures were put in place at the time but have now been cleared.

Investigators are now appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle involved to come forward.

They are also wanting to hear from anyone who saw the bike being ridden in the area last night.