A cricket player feared he'd "killed his own dad" after hitting him with a ball during a county league game in Gloucestershire.

Andy Barnard, who is chair of Painswick Cricket Club, was playing for the 2nd team in their away match to Oakridge when the incident happened.

Midway through the game, Andy hit the ball and it soared over the boundary.

He thought it was going to land on the pavilion, but instead, it hit his father Richard, known as Mac, who was scoring.

The ball landed on his neck, between his shoulder blades and he collapsed to the ground.

Speaking of that moment, Andy said: "I’m not particularly quick these days between the wickets but I absolutely flew off the pitch.

"It was pretty scary thinking that I might have killed my own Dad.

“Fortunately he did not lose consciousness and although he was left with a big bruise, he was able to see the funny side of it all.

“He’s now in his mid 70s and been involved with cricket all his life, he absolutely loves the sport and was playing right up until before covid.

“Years ago he was hit in the head and had to have 20 stitches above his eye so he said what happened Saturday wasn’t even the worst injury he’s had while playing!”