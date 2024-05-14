The family of a 19-year-old from Gloucester who died in a car crash has paid tribute to a 'funny' and 'courageous' teenager.

Brandon McCormick died when the off-road bike he was riding crashed on the B4008 in Standish in the early hours of Sunday 12 May.

In a statement, his family said: "Your laugh still rings in our memory son.

"I only wish more of the world got to see the version of you that we saw. Hardworking, funny, courageous - but most of all a thrill-seeking teenager.

"The protector of your sisters and brothers, the guider of your niece and nephew.

"Your dedication and approach to life was second-to-none and you lived life the way you wanted.

"Your passing will forever haunt us, but son you really lived your last few hours doing what you loved on your bike alongside your many of friends.

"We love you son, more than yesterday, but less than tomorrow."