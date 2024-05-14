A pupil accused of trying to kill his two roommates with hammers at a private school Devon made numerous internet searches relating to serial killers and prisons before the attack, a jury has heard.

Exeter Crown Court has already heard that the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had armed himself with three claw hammers and waited for the two boys to be asleep before allegedly attacking them.

Today in court, it was heard that searches by the student over a two-year period included topics like 'youngest ever serial killers', 'life imprisonment in UK prisons', and 'how are serial killers treated?'

The jury was told that just minutes before the incident, the pupil had been listening to music with lyrics including: "I see danger in your eyes" and "they know we'll burn down the night".

The court also heard his internet searches included phrases and questions like: "why do you get bad dreams when you're ill?" and others relating to sleeping tablets.

A message from his mother was read out in court, urging him to try to adopt good sleeping habits at night.

His defence barrister said it showed he suffered from sleeping issues.

The defendant denies all three charges of attempted murder.

The trial continues.