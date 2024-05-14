A group of students have set up an encampment on a Cornwall University campus in response to the the Israel-Gaza war, and what they claim is the "university's complicity in genocide."

The group, called the Fal Exe Solidarity Camp, says its protest camp is in solidarity with Palestinians, and has released a list of demands.

The group, made up of Falmouth and Exeter university students, is currently in a small tented village on the combined university campus in Penryn.

A protest banner at the Penryn campus Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson for the group said: “Both universities have investments in companies which are profiting from genocide.

"We as students reject the use of our money being used to fund war crimes. We are calling on people to come down, join us, support us and get involved in the conversation.''

A spokesperson for Falmouth University said: "Falmouth University respects the right to protest and recognises our duty to protect and promote freedom of speech and academic freedom.

"We are working with those protesting on our Penryn Campus to ensure their wellbeing, while safeguarding the right of our wider community to continue studying and working in a respectful and welcoming environment.”

On the the protest group's Instagram account, it has posted a full list of its demands which include:

''Immediate divestment from Israel and the arms trade, provide support for students penalised for activism, and full disclosure of investments with open access for students and staff.''

The group says it will not leave the tented encampment at the centre of the Penryn campus until its demands have been met.

ITV News has contacted the University of Exeter for comment.