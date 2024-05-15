People living in parts of Devon are being warned to boil tap water after multiple cases of cryptosporidium were confirmed.

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed 16 cases of the parasite, which causes a diarrhoea-type illness, in the Brixham area .

There have been a further 70 reported cases of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The government says the disease is "predominantly waterborne" and infections can be caused by drinking contaminated water.

South West Water has found small traces of cryptosporidium in part of its network. As a result, a boil water notice has been issued for people living in the Alston and Hillhead area of Brixton.

The firm says the water is safe for washing and bathing but people should not drink it, use it to prepare food or to brush their teeth without boiling it first.

B oiled water can be stored in a covered container in the fridge for 24 hours. Bottled water stations are also due to be set up.

Water warning issued to residents in Brixham - what advice is being given?

Do not drink tap water without boiling it first and allowing it to cool

Do not clean teeth with tap water without boiling it first

Do not use water to prepare food with water without boiling it first and allowing it to cool

Water is safe for washing, bathing and flushing the toilet as normal.

What are the symptoms of cryptosporidium infection?

Cryptosporidium is a parasite found in lakes, streams and rivers, untreated drinking water and sometimes in swimming pools.

The main symptoms of cryptosporidium infection are:

Watery diarrhoea

Vomiting

Stomach pains

A fever

Symptoms may only last a couple of days but can continue for up to three or four weeks. It can affect people with weak immune systems for much longer.

In a statement, South West Water said: “Customers in Alston and the Hillhead area of Brixham are advised to boil their drinking water before consuming following new test results for cryptosporidium.

"We are issuing this notice following small traces of the organism identified overnight and this morning. We are working with the UK Health Security Agency and other public health partners to urgently investigate and eliminate the source.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will continue to keep customers and businesses updated. Bottled water stations will be set up in the affected areas as soon as possible.”