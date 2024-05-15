People have gathered for the funeral of aid worker James Kirby who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

Mr Kirby, 47, was working for the aid group World Central Kitchen when his convoy was struck on 1 April.

Seven people were killed in the attack, including fellow British aid workers John Chapman, 57, and James “Jim” Henderson, 33.

Also killed were the relief team’s leader, Australian national Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, dual American-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger, Polish national Damian Sobol and their driver, Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha.

Mr Kirby's funeral is being held at St Mary Redcliffe Church in Bristol on Wednesday 15 May. The service is being streamed on the church's website.

Ahead of the funeral, Mr Kirby's mother paid tribute to her son and described him as a "remarkable man" and a "true friend to many".

"I cannot express more deeply my gratitude for the outpouring of love I have seen over the weeks since his tragic death in Gaza," she said.

"I will miss him beyond measure and cannot comprehend a future without his presence."