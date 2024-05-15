Green Party to lead Bristol City Council

The Green Party will lead Bristol City Council after it celebrated a breakthrough at the local elections, becoming the authority's largest party.

Councillor Tony Dyer has been announced as the new council leader, while the Greens will chair six out of the eight new policy committees.

The Liberal Democrats will chair the remaining two after Labour announced last week it would not be accepting the roles.

Talks have been ongoing about filling the new leadership positions since the local elections were held on 2 May.

The Green Party won 34 out of the 70 seats up for election, but missed out on getting an overall majority. Labour is now the second-largest party with 21 councillors.

Carla Denyer, Green Party co-leader, said her party would be willing to work with others and insists on housing and transport priorities Credit: James Manning/PA

The discussions have at times appeared controversial, with the Greens accusing Labour of a "dereliction of their responsibility to the city" for reportedly not turning up to meetings.

The Greens won all 14 of the council seats in the new Bristol Central constituency, which will be a key battleground seat with Labour at the next general election.

Cllr Tony Dyer said: "I am humbled to have been chosen as Bristol’s first Green council leader, and will do all I can to help tackle the challenges facing Bristol.

"Working with other parties and the communities that we serve, we can deliver on our promises and put social and environmental justice at the heart of all decision-making over the next four years.

"Our manifesto promises hope and action on key areas that matter most to the city, like housing and transport. Turning that hope into action starts now."

The full council will meet on 21 May.

