These are the scenes following the incident

Homes have been evacuated and a 100m cordon put in place days after an explosion in a Cornish village.

The explosion happened in Drakewalls on Sunday 12 May. A man who was seriously injured in the incident has since been arrested.

In an update issued on Wednesday 15 May, Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services remain at the scene.

The force confirmed that suspected explosive materials and chemicals have been found.

National specialists, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and police are working together to make the items safe.

Detective Inspector Dan Mckenzie said: “As a precaution, we have advised the residents of a small number of properties to leave their homes while our examinations are ongoing.

“We can be clear that this is not being treated as a terrorism incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the incident. Credit: ITV News

“I’d like to thank the local community who have been supportive and understanding of the increased emergency service presence in the area over the past few days," he added.

The 46-year-old arrested man suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the explosion and remains in hospital under police guard.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act 1883.