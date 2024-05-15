Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report here.

One of the South West's major Christmas Markets has announced it has been cancelled.

Padstow Christmas Food Market has hosted world famous chefs for 17 years.

But organisers have emailed traders to say it won't be happening this year because of "unforeseen circumstances".

Some businesses are saying they have lost thousands of pounds in deposits.

George Mald, from Cornish Rock Gin, said: “£4,000 is basically what the bill is. I’ve had no communication, no emails, and I’ve chased them Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

“I’ve had no reply. From what I’ve gathered from 10 other traders - they've received an email saying there’s no deposit refund.”

Traders are worried about their deposit money.

Naomi Cartwright, from Padstow Candle Company, said: “It’s much a massive income for such a small four-day event. It’s the majority of my yearly income, because I’m very small.”

Erol Sadik, from Post House Interiors Lynmouth, said: “I will say disaster, I know that’s a strong word but I will say disaster and it could put some people into a very dark place.

"We want to know what’s happened to our deposit money, and we want justice for all the traders involved.”

In response, the event organiser Tina Evans said: "It is with great sadness and regret that I have been left with no alternative but to cancel the 2024 Padstow Christmas Festival.

“With escalating costs and lack of sponsorship the event has become financially non viable.

“Having paid out deposits and initial costs it has become painfully obvious that the festival could not carry on.

"So to minimise the financial loss as far as possible to cancel now is the best option."