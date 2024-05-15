Swindon Town supporters turn on club calling for change of ownership

Fans of Swindon Town have written an open letter to the club's owner saying they have lost trust in his leadership.

Swindon Town Supporters Trust's letter to the club's chairman and owner Clem Morfuni raises concerns with the direction of the team.

It calls on the Australian businessman, who took over the club in July 2021, to significantly invest in the team both on and off the pitch, release a development plan and improve communication with supporters.

"Alternatively, it is time for you to sell the club and find a new owner who can provide these things as soon as is practically possible," the letter continues.

The County Ground. Credit: ITV News

It is the latest in a saga of events that has seen Swindon Town plummet towards the bottom of the football league.

Mr Morfuni took control of the the club, in what was a hostile takeover, three years ago promising to 'give it back' to supporters.

The following season was one of success under then manager Ben Garner, the club narrowly missing out on promotion to League One in the play-offs.

The club also secured the ownership of the County Ground stadium with the supporters trust last year but since then there have been a catalogue of events leading to dismay amongst the fanbase.

In December last year, Mr Morfuni was charged by the EFL regarding shares he sold in the team. He admitted the sale to a third party but said the club was facing administration.

This season on the pitch then developed in to one of Swindon Town's worst.

The club finished 19th in League Two after a spell that saw new manager Michael Flynn leave the team.

He left just weeks after signing an extended contract, with Gavin Gunning taking charge for the rest of the season.

The supporters trust published the open letter after it surveyed more than 2,000 fans at the end of the season.

"Following from the publication of the Fans Survey that we released on 9 May 2024, where 85.75% of the 2,000+ fans responding to the survey expressed a Dissatisfied or Very Dissatisfied sentiment in their confidence towards the leadership of Swindon Town Football Club.

"TrustSTFC have received a response from the Chairman which indicates that theChairman is still in denial and remains steadfast in an unrealistic version of reality which does not relate to the facts.

"TrustSTFC has exhausted all avenues to support, encourage and advise the Chairman ofSwindon Town within the Advisory Board and the County Ground Joint Venture Board Meetings.

"However, today, TrustSTFC, are declaring that we have lost confidence and trust in theleadership and ownership of Swindon Town Football Club in an open letter to the Chairman.

"Alternatively, we are calling for the Chairman to seek and sell the Club to a new owner who can provide the investment to capture the incredible potential of Swindon Town Football Club before we lose our Football League status that we have enjoyed for well over 100 years."

The club have been contacted for comment.