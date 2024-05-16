The gates for the Devon County Show are due to open this weekend - with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.

Farmers in Devon will display their animals and produce during the three-day event at Westpoint Arena, just outside of Exeter.

Across the three days, there will be competitions, trade stands, activities and family-friendly fun.

When is the Devon County Show 2024 and what are the opening times?

The Devon County Show will run from Thursday 16 May to Saturday 18 May.

On Thursday and Friday, gates will open at 7.30am and close at 6.30pm.

On Saturday the gates will open at 7.30am and close at 6pm.

The tradestands will open from 9am every day.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to the Westpoint arena this weekend.

Are tickets for the Devon County show still available and how much are they?

Tickets are still available for the Devon County Show.

Advance tickets cost £23 for adults, £21 for over 60s and £8 for children aged between 5 and 16.

On-the-day tickets cost £26 for adults, £24 for over 60s and £9 for children aged between 5 and 16.

It is free for children under the age of 5 to enter the show and do not require tickets.

On Saturday, two children up to the age of 16 will be admitted free of charge per full-paying adult. Additional children will be charged at standard pricing.

For those attending for the full weekend, a show membership is available for £50 which allows you to attend all three days.

What is the location of the Devon County Show?

The Devon County Show 2024 will be held at Westpoint Arena and Showground, Clyst St Mary, Exeter, EX5 1DJ.

By car, it's just one mile from M5 Junction 30 on the A3052. There is free onsite parking and disabled parking available for blue badge holders.

There are buses running to the showground from Exeter Bus Station (Sidwell), Sidmouth, Seaton, Honiton and Lyme Regis.

For those travelling by bike, the showground is located one mile from the edge of Exeter and is accessible from the city by an off-road cycle path. Free cycle parking is available at every entrance.

This map shows exactly where the showground is located Credit: Devon County Show 2024

What's the weather forecast for the Devon County Show?

On Thursday, plenty of sunny spells and a scattering of showers is forecast according to the Met Office.

The rainfall may turn heavy and possibly thundery. It will fall warm with light winds and maximum temperature of 19C.

The outlook for the rest of the weekend is changeable with sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers may be heavy and thundery at times. Still warm where you catch the sunshine, though with temperatures closer to average.