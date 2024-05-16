A warning for 16,000 properties in south Devon to boil tap water before using it is likely to remain in place for a further six or seven days, according to the area MP.

South West Water put the boil notice in place on Wednesday 15 May after cryptosporidium - a parasite which causes a diarrhoea-like illness - was found in its supply network in the Brixham area.

People in Alston and Hillhead are being told to boil water before drinking it, brushing their teeth, or using it to prepare food.

So far 22 infections have been confirmed - with many more people reporting cryptosporidium symptoms.

In a statement, MP for the area Anthony Mangnall said: "South West Water believes it has located the source of the issue and initiated a fix, but is continuing its investigations and will be testing their network to ensure water is safe.

"The boil water notice is therefore likely to be in place for at least a further six or seven days, with bottled water available throughout this period."

He said he is "very concerned" about South West Water's response to the situation.

"They have been slow to act and communication with customers has been very poor.

"This has certainly undermined trust in our water network, and I will certainly keep working with colleagues at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to ensure South West Water are held to account over this issue."

Around 40,000 people are affected by the boil warning which covered the entirety of the area in green above. Credit: South West Water

ITV News has contacted South West Water to ask how long the issue is expected to last.

In the company's most recent update, its chief customer and digital officer Laura Flowerdew said: “We sincerely apologise for the impact this is having on our customers in the Brixham and Alston areas.

“Protecting the health of our customers and providing them with a clean, fresh drinking water supply is our number one priority and we will continue to work around the clock to make sure that happens as soon as possible.”

South West Water has set up collection points for bottled water in Freshwater Quarry car park and Broadsands car park. It is delivering water to vulnerable customers.

Those affected are also being offered £115 in compensation.