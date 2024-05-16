A Devon woman was beaten by her 'best friend' before she died at a house in Barnstaple, a court heard.

Cheyenne Loder, 32, from Gorwell Road, Barnstaple has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, following an incident in November 2023

She appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Friday 19 April after Hayley Adams, 38, was found to be unresponsive at a property in the area.

Emergency services later pronounced her deceased at the scene.

On November 4th 2023, police were called by the ambulance service to an address on Gorwell Road, to a report of a woman in cardiac arrest, the court heard.

Officers and paramedics found Ms Adams unresponsive with injuries to her face and head, and she later died.

Ms Adams and Loder had taken a mixture of crack cocaine, amphetamines and alcohol over a period of three days, the court was also told.

When first interviewed, Loder said that she didn’t know what had happened.

In a later statement, Loder said she had known Ms Adams for 8-9 years and that they had become best friends.

Loder said: “There was no one closer to me. I loved her and would never knowingly harm her.”

However, she would not answer any questions around the circumstances around how Ms Adams had sustained her injuries.

A forensic post-mortem examination concluded that although it was likely the assault had played a role in Ms Adams’ death, it was not possible to exclude the possibility that death would have occurred due to the combined effects of cocaine use and an underlying medical condition in the absence of an assault.

This led to the alternative charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm to which Loder pleaded guilty and for which she was sentenced.

In sentencing, his Honour Judge James Adkin said Loder would serve 15 months of that on licence after her release.

Judge Adkin said Ms Adams had been subjected to a ‘prolonged and persistent assault’ and that the only explanation for the ferocity of the violence were the drugs and alcohol consumed by Loder.

Hayley’s family have paid tribute to her.

“Hayley was the life and soul of the party and lit up any room she graced. She had a way of making everyone feel like the centre of the world and was so excited to run into people she knew.

“She came into her own when her children were born; she was so proud to be their mummy. As a family, our world fell apart when we received the shocking news that Hayley had passed away.

“We have all, as a family, had sleepless nights and have worked our way through every emotion: anger, shock, heartbreak, sorrow and confusion.

“Hayley will never see her children grow, get married and have children of their own. More importantly, her three beautiful children will never have their mummy to share in their successes or support them when they need her.

“Towards the end of her life, it was clear that Hayley had some struggles, but she was many things: a mum, a beloved daughter, a fun friend, and a disco queen. We will miss her and think of her every day of our lives."