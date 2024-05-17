The family of a 13-year-old boy in south Devon who was taken to A&E with severe sickness, diarrhoea and dehydration have hit out at South West Water over water contamination in Brixham.

A boil notice has been put in place for thousands of people living in Brixham after the parasite cryptosporidium was found in the water.

The UK Health Security Agency has so far confirmed 46 cases of the parasite - which causes diarrhoea and vomiting - but more than 100 further people have reported similar symptoms.

Kayley Lewis, who lives in Brixham, said her 13-year-old son Jacob ended up in A&E after suffering vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.

She said: “He was sick and had diarrhoea. Because he was so dehydrated, he had to go on an IV drip and they kept him in overnight until he was well enough.

“His blood pressure kept going really low too, it affected his whole body.”

South West Water has apologised to people affected and says they will all receive £115 in compensation.

The firm says it is working closely with the UK Health Security Agency and public health partners to "urgently investigate" how cryptosporidium is getting into its network so it can be fixed.

Chief Executive Susan Davy said: "While incidents like these are thankfully very rare, our customers expect a safe, clean, and reliable source of drinking water. I know on this occasion we have fallen significantly short of what you expect of us."

She added: "All of us at South West Water live and work in the region, just like you. It is our home and a place we love. I am sorry this has happened.

"I promise you that we will not stop working until the situation has been resolved and drinking water returns to the quality level you expect."

However, Kayley told ITV News she does not accept South West Water's apology over the issue.

She said: “I don't think it's good enough, considering how much we're having to boil the water and go and buy our own water.

“With how poorly the children were, I'm not going to give them the water to drink anymore.

“It’s really, really painful, it’s not just like a bug where you get over it in 24 hours."

Tanya Matthews is ill, and so is her husband.

Elsewhere, Tanya Matthews is ill due to the contamination too.

She said: “Today I’m not feeling great. I’m feeling quite weak, I haven't eaten a lot. I’m scared to eat.”

Tanya’s husband is also ill. She said: ”The past few days have been horrendous. Yesterday the school shut so we’ve had children to look after too.”

Like Kayley, Tanya doesn’t accept the apology from South West Water.

She said there’s been a delay in communication.

“I posted on social media on Tuesday 14 May and that blew up overnight. They tested on Wednesday, told me it would be 24 hours before the results would come back - but they were still telling people water was safe to drink.

“They should have told people to boil the water sooner.”

In terms of the £115 in compensation, Tanya said “it’s not enough”.

She said: “My husband has been off work all week so loss of earnings. There’s also petrol to go and get water.

“People are angry and disappointed.”

Sarah Bird, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South West said: “We advise people in the affected areas to follow the advice from South West Water and boil their drinking water and allow to cool before use.

“Anyone with a diarrhoeal illness should drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration and if they have severe symptoms like bloody diarrhoea, they should contact NHS 111 or their GP surgery.

“Symptoms include: watery diarrhoea, stomach pains, dehydration, weight loss and fever, which can last for 2-3 weeks. Anyone can get cryptosporidiosis, but it is most common in young children aged between 1 and 5 years and most healthy people will recover fully.

“For most people, cryptosporidium symptoms can be managed at home without needing medical advice.

“Those affected should stay off school and work for 48hrs since the last episode of illness and away from swimming pools for 14 days after the last episode of illness.”