The Bristol and District Campaign for Real Ale has named a Chipping Sodbury taproom its pub of the year.

Every year CAMRA invites local members to nominate pubs for consideration in the branch Pub Of The Year competition.

Finalists of the nomination stage are then judged against various nationally designated criteria to decide the result.

This year, The Horseshoe in Chipping Sodbury claimed the top spot.

Landlord Matt Lewis has only been there a couple of years, but said they regularly appear on CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide.

He said: “It’s incredible. It's been a long time coming, we’ve been in the Good Beer Guide for so long now it’s about time we won pub of the year. It’s just an incredible feeling.”

"It’s not like a pub chain, it’s very individual.”

In terms of dealing with challenges in the industry, Matt said putting on a range of events has really helped.

He said: “We’re just doing what we can, we’re plodding on by. Lots of different events, live music every Sunday, brewery tours, and just being part of the community.”

On Friday 17 May the pub will be hosting a pig race for charity.

Loyal customer Simon Kohn said it’s a place you can “feel very comfortable in”.

Simon said: “There’s a very eclectic mix of people that come in here. It’s not like a pub chain, it’s very individual.”

Bristol and District CAMRA chair Richard Brooks said: “Pub of the year is not just about the beer, and judges are expected to consider the full customer experience and whether a pub offers that something extra.

“This year, judges commented that they particularly liked the atmosphere, friendly staff, community focus, and overall impression of The Horseshoe, Chipping Sodbury.”