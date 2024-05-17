Play Brightcove video

Richard Payne went along to the funeral convoy.

The funeral for a former Pride of Britain winner has taken place and involved hundreds of Minis convoying through Somerset.

Terry Baker died on April 11 at the age of 71.

The funeral convoy from Minehead to Taunton has raised another £2,000 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

A tribute from Terry’s family said: “He was a loving father to his twin daughters Leigh and Nicola and was the greatest grandfather to his grandchildren Jasmine, Amelia and Joshua as well as the most loving and caring husband to his wife Linda.”

Speaking at the funeral convoy, Jazmine Milne, a friend of Terry's, said: "This would have meant the absolute world to him, just to have all these people behind him and rooting for him, and showing him how much they loved him.

People were out for a funeral convoy.

"It would have really meant the world and he would have been...so speechless."

Eddie Farewell, co-founder and CEO for SHSW, said: "We’re privileged to have had him as a friend and for him to make the most of the short and precious lives that he supported in his work for the hospice.

"Absolutely tremendous. We shall miss him dearly."

Terry’s fundraising legacy

Terry and his wife Linda had run Mainly Minis - a garage in Bideford - for many years. They worked at rebuilding classic Minis, and helping people restore and maintain their Minis.

As founding members of the North Devon Mini Register club, their car was a familiar sight on North Devon’s roads, featuring in road rallies and at local carnivals.

In 1996 they were asked if they could bring a Mini to the CHSW Little Bridge House hospice to surprise a young Mini fan.

From there, the idea of a charity convoy formed and the North Devon’s Legendary Grand Tour was born.

Play Brightcove video

ITV News West Country spoke to Terry in 2018

Over the years it’s grown so participants come from as far afield as Scotland, France and even America.

Now 250 Minis take part in the August bank holiday event, as well as 60 volunteer motorcycle marshals.

Over nearly 30 years he's raised more than £600,000 for CHSW - money which has bought mini buses, and created hospice play areas.

Speaking in 2018, Terry said: "You don’t have to be someone super, to be something that can raise a great deal of money.

"Me? I love my minis. And I learnt a long time ago, if I use that love that I have for my minis, I can make a few bob for charity."

Terry Baker won the Pride of Britain award in 2018, celebrating his years of fundraising for CHSW.

Linda is very much the co-creator of the Legendary Grand Tour, which will still be returning to North Devon this August and will be held in Terry’s memory.