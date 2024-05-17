Sir James Dyson remains richest person in the South West despite losing £2bn

Sir James Dyson has been named as the richest person in the South West on this year’s edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

Sir Elton John, Lord Lloyd-Webber and David and Victoria Beckham all appear in the annual survey. The minimum entry on the list is £350million.

Perhaps Britain’s best-known inventor, Sir James Dyson, who has just launched a £600 electric mop, remains the richest in the South West with his fortune of £20.8billion.

This is despite experiencing losses of £2.2billion.

Chris and Sarah Dawson, owners of The Range, came second in the South West with £2.5billion, a rise of £475million in the last year.

How much is one billion pounds?

It's hard to visualise just how much money one billion pounds is. If you think about it in time, one million seconds is equal to 12 days. However, a billion seconds would take 31 years to pass.

In the 36-year history of the rich list, there’s been a drop in the number of billionaires to 165, compared to 177 in 2022.

Now 350 individuals and families are on the list with a combined wealth of £795.361billion.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end.

“Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.

“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.

“These may be harder times to create wealth, but The Sunday Times Rich List continues to unearth entrepreneurs building fortunes in diverse and often surprising ways. This year’s new entries include people who have made money from artificial intelligence and virtual worlds as well as plumbing supplies and teaching aides.

“We know many of our readers find such people — especially those from humbler backgrounds — very inspiring.”