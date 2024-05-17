Swimming will once again be allowed in Bristol's harbour after hundreds of people took part in trial swim sessions.

Swimmers will have to pay £7.50 to take a dip at Baltic Wharf just off Cumberland Road, when sessions return on 15 June.

It comes after All Aboard Watersports, a Bristol-based charity, signed a contract with Bristol City Council.

Simon Chapman, All Aboard Chair of Trustees said, ‘We are delighted to add swimming to the activities we deliver on the water.

"Our participation in the trials last year and our extensive water based activities provides confidence that we can deliver a great swim event safely.

"Any surplus income will be used to help fund out charitable aim: breaking down barriers and making it possible for everyone in our community to participate in watersports."

Swim sessions will take place every Saturday and Sunday morning between 8am and 10am.

Organisers say the £7.50 cost will cover the planning and running of the sessions including the provision of water safety measures. The water quality will be tested weekly.

Luke Hoather, All Aboard Watersports Operations Director said “Safety and fun are our priorities.

"This is a great opportunity for our community to swim in the Harbour in a safe and fun environment as well as experience the many benefits of open water swimming.

"We can only do this with the help and goodwill of the Open Water Swimming Community and we ask that they get in touch with us, if they wish to volunteer."

Bristol City Council has warned people that swimming in other parts of the harbour is not allowed and is not safe.

John Smith, Executive Director Growth and Regeneration at Bristol City Council said: “It’s great news that open water swim sessions will resume in Bristol’s harbour this summer, following our hugely successful trial swims last year which saw over 650 swimmers take a dip in Baltic Wharf.

"We’re delighted to welcome back local charity All Aboard Watersports following their successful bid to secure the harbour swimming contract and have every confidence they will bring their local knowledge and experience to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

“Outside of these arrangements, which provide professional safety supervision and direction, and without prior consent from the Harbour Master, it remains unsafe and against the bylaws to swim in the Harbour, Cumberland Basin, or other waterways in Bristol.

"Maintaining a safe waterway for all harbour users is our priority and must not be compromised by behaviour which ignores the potential dangers associated with entering the city’s waterways.”