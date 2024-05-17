Two teenagers have been charged following the death of a 16-year-old who fell ill after taking a pill at a nightclub in Exeter.

Lucy Hill was a pupil at Exmouth Community College and had been on a night out with friends at a 16-18 year old music night at Move club in Exeter, Devon.

Police were called by ambulance staff following concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl at around 12.30am on 3 December last year.

She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she died.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that two teenagers have been charged with being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and the supply of a class A drug.

A spokesperson for the force said: "James Greaves, 18, of Basset Road, Camborne, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and the supply of a class A drug.

"He has been released on bail to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 June.

"Taylor Rowsell, 18, of Rosebery Road, Exmouth, has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and the supply of a class A drug. He has been released on bail to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 June.

"An 18-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug was given a simple adult caution for the offence.

"No further police action will be taken against an 18-year-old woman who had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug."