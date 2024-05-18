Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Kathy Wardle went along to meet Diane and her own family.

One woman's efforts to save a struggling baby owlet is causing a social media sensation.

Diane Knight has been dubbed the 'Owl lady of Carnon Downs' after she started sharing updates about a tawny owl and its young, which had hatched in her barn near Truro.

Diane had been watching them on a camera she had installed in a nesting box, when she realised the male owl had been injured and was only bringing food to the nest occasionally.

An image of the tawny owlet in the nest Credit: Diane Knight

The wildlife enthusiast sought professional advice, and set about putting food out for the female near the nesting box. A post on a local community Facebook page led a flurry of interest, and help with sourcing frozen mice to feed the owls.

Diane told ITV News: ''I've had so many offers, yesterday we picked up 60, which were purchased by other people and we bought some more ourselves. The owlet is now a week old and thriving.''

Diane says can't believe how her daily posts online about how the owls are faring have spread around the world.

The adult tawny owls captured by a nest camera Credit: Diane Knight

She said: ''I've had a phone call from Lanzarote to say, hey, we've seen the owls! Then somebody messaged me and said he couldn't believe how well an had owl brought a community together. I went into the dentist and the dentist said to me, before we start, can I ask you, are you the owl lady of Carnon Downs? I said yes, unfortunately I am!''

Diane says she is hoping the owlet will soon be strong enough to leave its nest, which she expects to be in the next four weeks. She is also is planning a celebratory tea party for local friends who have helped provide food and expert advice.