A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a pair were stabbed in Exeter.

Emergency services were called to Bampfylde Street on Saturday 18 May at around 2am to a report that two people had been assaulted.

A woman, 22, and a man, 23, were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries.

The man is currently in a stable condition in hospital after undergoing surgery.

The woman has since been discharged.

Leon Telemacque, 31, of Clements Road, Birmingham, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a knife.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 May.

Detective Inspector Paula Trevett said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation, and I understand the concern caused in the local community.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the City Centre while we carry out enquiries and offer reassurance.

“We do not believe there is a wider risk to the public and we would ask people not to speculate on social media as this could prejudice to any future court process.”