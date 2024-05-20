A man who was being held in police custody in Swindon has died.

Wiltshire Police confirmed a man in his 30s died on Sunday 19 May at Gablecross Police Station in Swindon.

The force has referred itself to the Office of Police Conduct following the death.

Superintendent Steve Cox said: “The man, who had been held in custody since Saturday morning, became unwell this morning and was sadly declared deceased at around 9am.

“As a result, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who are now independently investigating.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”