A runner has died after taking part in the Great Bristol Run.

Organisers behind the annual event said a 26-year-old man collapsed during the race on Sunday 19 May.

In a statement, the Great Run Company said: "With great sadness, we can confirm the death of a participant at the Great Bristol Run held on Sunday 19 May 2024.

"A 26-year-old male collapsed, was treated by medics, and later passed away in hospital. The next of kin have been informed.

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the Great Bristol Run would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the participant."

The cause of the man's death is yet to be determined, ahead of a thorough medical examination.

The organisers added: "We take the health and safety of all participants very seriously and we work hard to ensure our events are delivered safely.

"All event plans are rigorously assessed and signed off by the Bristol Safety Advisory Group for Events (SAGE), and align with best practice in the UK."

The event sees runners take on a half-marathon or a 10km run, while there is also a race specifically for those who are visually impaired, a wheelchair event and a one-mile family race.