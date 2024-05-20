South West Water has warned customers over reports of scam calls targeting those affected by contaminated water in the Brixham area of Devon.

Thousands of households were told not to drink their tap water without boiling it last week, following the discovery of a parasite in the supply.

Those impacted have been offered financial compensation - but now the water company has said it has heard that some of them are receiving scam calls by fraudsters trying to obtain their bank details.

In a post on X, South West Water wrote: "We have been made aware of scam calls to customers, claiming to be from South West Water, in relation to your direct debit details and a compensation claim.

About 16,000 households in the Brixham area had previously been told to boil their tap water before drinking it Credit: Piers Mucklejohn/PA

"It is important to reiterate that we do not need to contact you and you do not need to do anything."

The company has said that payments will be made automatically and that no financial details need to be passed on.

They added: "For all household customers who have been issued with the Boil Water Notice you will receive your compensation by way of an automatic payment. For business customers, this payment will be made via your Retailer.

"Where we hold direct debit details this will be made as an immediate payment, where we do not this will be added as a credit to the next available bill."

South West Water initially offered customers £15 in compensation for the disruption, which has seen thousands of customers forced to collect bottles of drinking water and boil their tap water. But this was then raised to £115, following criticism.

On Saturday 18 May, this was then increased again for the remaining households to £215.

The boss of South West Water has said she is "truly sorry" for the disruption. But the company has faced criticism for 'moving too slowly', after it initially said the water was okay to drink despite initial reports of sickness, only to issue a 'boil notice' two days later.

It has also been criticised for poor communication, with some households told they could resume drinking tap water only to be told that it actually remained unsafe just hours later.

South West Water has said anyone who receives a scam call should not give out any bank details, hang up and report it to Action Fraud.

It added that if anyone has any doubts, customers can call them on 0344 346 1010.