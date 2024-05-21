A motorbike rider has died in a Cornish village after a collision with a car.

At 11.47am on Monday 20 May police received reports of a crash on the B3275 at Ladock.

The collision involved a car and motorcycle, leaving the 57-year-old male motorcyclist with fatal injuries.

The B3275 was closed while the scene was examined by specialist forensic collision investigators.

Police are appealing for any witnesses that have not already been spoken to and who may have seen the collision, or have dash camera footage, to contact police on 101, quoting the log number 332 20/05/24.