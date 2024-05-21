A man who died when a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence has been named as a theatre director from South Gloucestershire.

Geoffrey Ralph Kitchen, 73, died on board the London to Singapore flight on 21 May.

Seven others were critically injured and a total of 18 people remain in hospital.

The flight was diverted to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport after the incident where people are receiving medical treatment.

At a press conference held after the plane landed, the general manager of the airport said the man died from a possible heart attack.

Mr Kitchen lived in Thornbury, on the outskirts of Bristol. He was the director of Thornbury Musical Theatre Group. His wife was also on board the flight and remains in hospital.

In a statement, Singapore Airlines said Flight SQ321 encountered severe turbulence.

The statement said: "We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased."

The statement went on: "Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft.

"We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed."

