The funeral of a former Royal Marine who was killed while delivering aid in Gaza has been held at Truro Cathedral.

James 'Jim' Henderson was working as an aid worker when he was killed by an Israeli drone strike on Monday 1 April.

Jim, who was from Cornwall, was one of seven people working for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity who were killed during the attack.

Jim served in the Royal Marines, a career path his brothers said was "obvious" and gave him a "sense of purpose".

Jim was a well-known and well-liked member of the community in Penryn, playing for the town's rugby club, taking part in fights at Falmouth and Penryn boxing club, and also competing in Jiu-jitsu.

The 33-year-old had previously served in the Royal Marines, before turning to private security.

He later joined WCK where he was working as a security advisor to aid workers moving supplies between sites in Gaza. He had been there for little more than a week when he was killed.

A Union flag was draped over Jim's coffin along with his Royal Marines cap.

Hundreds of people, including former and serving members of the Royal Marines, to watch Jim's coffin be carried into Truro Cathedral on 22 May.

Addressing the mourners inside, Bishop Hugh Nelson said Jim was a "fiance, a son, a brother, a friend, a Cornishman, a one-time Royal Marine, someone who was prepared to put himself in harm's way for the sake of others".

He added: "Jim died seeking to play his part in healing a broken part of our world. I hope that the long-told story that looks to heal that world promises hope for him too.

"And though now that we acknowledge that he is lost to this life, we hope that he knows new life."

Mourners lined the route to Truro Cathedral while Jim's comrades stood to attention as his coffin was brought in.

Jim's cousin Helen paid tribute to him on behalf of the family.

"From the start, Jim was an easygoing child, who quickly adapted to the bustling environment around him," she said.

"Watching his older brothers, he wasn't one to just sit back, he was eager to join in, quietly determined to keep up with them in everything they did.

"Jim's competitive spirit was always guided by a strong set of values and a belief in teamwork, traits that were essential to his later life.

"On the sports field, he not only strived to win but to do so fairly. He always looked out for the underdog. This balance of ambition and kindness made him much loved among teammates, competitors and friends.

Helen went on to talk about Jim's time in the Royal Marines and his determination to serve his country.

She said: "At the age of 17, Jim made the decision to pursue a career in the Marines - a path that promised both adventure and a chance to serve."

Tributes have been paid to Jim Henderson in Truro and right across Cornwall.

He enlisted in the Royal Marines in May 2010.

Helen said: "His military career commenced with the 40 Commando Royal Marins in Taunton and quickly escalated as he was deployed to the Gulf of Aiden during the Yemen uprising in 2011.

"His service continued with Operation Herrick 17 in Afghanistan in 2012, where he not only led patrols through hostile territories but also managed critical electronic countermeasures, significantly enhancing team safety.

"In 2014, he was awarded the Commanding Officers Prize, at 30 Commando Information Exploitation Group in Plymouth.

"Jim's career in the Royal Marines earned him high regard and unequivocal recommendations from his superiors.

"His career post-Marines was marked by new and diverse challenges, particularly highlighted by his work in Ukraine at the beginning of the conflict as he took on the critical task of designing and delivering combat first aid training to civilians suddenly drafted into military service."

Jim's friends said he lives on in each of them in how he pushes them to improve themselves. Credit: Truro Cathedral.

She went to speak about o ne of the great loves of Jim's life - his fiance, Jacqui.

"In 2021, an important new chapter began in Jim's life, when he met Jacqui," Helen said.

"It became clear from their first date that the richness of a life with Jim would outweigh his frequent absences.

"Jim's strength and support changed Jacqui, giving her courage and confidence. He had a remarkable way of making her feel loved and supported, whether he was at home or away.

"Their partnership was rich with grand adventures, spontaneous getaways as well as the simple joys of shared quiet evenings with good food and wine. Each moment is a testimony to living fully and loving deeply.

Jim's family spoke movingly about his relationship with his fiance and how they made plans for the future.

"Jim's life was characterised by remarkable strength, fearlessness and discipline. Yet those who knew him best will remember him mostly for the consideration and care he showed to others.

"When someone needed him, he was always there."

Helen concluded that Jim's family has been "deeply moved by the outpouring of support" and that this has served as "a source of comfort and a poignant reminder of the impact Jim had on so many".

She added: "We are left with questions and an unbearable sadness. But there are at least two powerful and comforting facts. He was with us, and we are so very proud of him, of everything he did and all he was."

Jimmy was 'brave, happy, strong, a protector and assertive'

Jim's friends also collectively paid tribute to him, with one of his classmates leading a tribute while the rest stood behind him.

"Jimmy had a huge impact on all of us. Our friend has left us but his legacy is left with us," he began.

"These are just some of the words that come to mind when asked to describe our Jimmy: Loyal, brave, happy, strong, adventurous, gentle, a protector, stubborn, quiet, humble and assertive. He was a guardian to us all.

Describing growing up with Jimmy, he said Jim was "bigger and stronger".

"He used that to his advantage - making us do all sorts of silly things through light force but always with a smile and a devious laugh. Swinging naked on rope swings, drinking Penryn river water from half a gobstopper and climbing to the top of the famous ladder tree in Penryn Park. Jimmy was at the centre of it all.

"Jimmy always had a plan, and if he didn't, he made us feel like he did.

Jim's friends described getting him to buy them alcohol underage before holding long parties on the beach.

"He was a passionate boxer and rugby player. Penryn Rugby Club was a huge part of Jimmy's life. From the age of eight to 33 he played at that club, that's 25 years of rugby.

"Boxing was Jimmy's other love. What an honour that was to watch him over the years. Not once in his fighting career did he question anything about his opponents. He wasn't interested in how good they were or what their record was; he didn't need to know if they were tall or muscular, or short or heavy. He just turned up and faced whatever was in front of him.

"He did it for himself, for the love of the challenge. We loved that about him. Humble is an understatement."

Jim's former comrades in the Royal Marines also paid tribute to him.

"They'll never be enough words to describe Hendo, but those who had the pleasure of knowing him have said he was a force to be reckoned with, an absolute warrior, an incredible friend - diligent, big-hearted and utterly selfless.

"It felt really good to be around him. There was a comforting reassurance about being in his presence. If you were a friend of Hendo's, you knew it.

"Within the all too short time we had with him, you can't help but find yourself changed by him. The determination in his self-imposed mission to protect and improve other peoples' lives never wavered.

"His legacy is one of motivation. Seeing how he motivates each one of us to better ourselves is to see Hendo's reflection staring back at us. In that sense, he will never leave us.

Jim's coffin being carried out of Truro Cathedral following the service. Credit: Truro Cathedral.

As part of the service, multiple hymns were sung, along with prayers and Bible readings. The Royal Marines prayer was also read, while the Last Post was played.

Concluding their eulogy, Jim's friends added: "We will miss your wonderful strangeness, your goofy dancing, how you just appeared and disappeared from worlds we never understood.

"We will miss the power of conviction you effortlessly gave to our group and the way your piercing blue eyes told the whole story with no words.

"We will miss everything we knew about you and we will love you for the rest of time."

Saying: "Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you."