Nine ducklings have been saved from being run over on a busy motorway in Wiltshire by a passing police patrol.

Wiltshire Police received a report of a family of ducklings on the M4 near Swindon leading the force to send a passing armed response vehicle to save the vulnerable birds on 21 May.

On arrival, the officers found the family's mother was already dead.

But they managed to save her nine ducklings, taking them away from the motorway to safety.

They have now been taken to RSPCA Oak and Furrows rescue shelter, which cares for sick, injured and orphaned wild animals at their site in Leigh, near Cricklade.

Joe Norman, the centre manager, said: " The nine ducklings are doing great!

"We had a single duckling of a similar age which we have added together, and they are currently under a heat lamp and enjoying their water bowl and fresh food."