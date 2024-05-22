The letter Princess Diana wrote to AIDS sufferer to boost his spirits

A letter Princess Diana wrote to an AIDS victim in the 1990s is to be sold at auction in Cornwall.

In the touching letter, written to Michael Nanson in April 1994, Princess Diana speaks of his "courage and quiet strength" in coping with AIDS.

Princess Diana was a global icon and used her fame to help others both publicly and privately.

In this private letter, she reached out to Michael - a young flight attendant who contracted AIDS in the early 1990s. He died two months after receiving the letter.

The letter is written on a sheet of Diana's personal cream and burgundy Kensington Palace headed notepaper.

In the letter, she wrote the following:

"Dear Michael,

"Your sister had the very kind idea of telling me about the courage and quiet strength with which you are coping with AIDS...

"I was so glad to hear from her because it has given me the chance to send this brief note.

"Though inadequate, it comes with my thoughts and prayers - and the sure knowledge that your brave example will prove an inspiration to others.

"With love from,

"Diana."

The letter is expected to fetch a few thousand pounds at auction.

Princess Diana took a particular interest in HIV and AIDS and was pivotal in changing the public’s perception of the disease back in the 1980s.

In 1987, Diana opened the UK’s first specialist HIV/AIDS unit at London’s Middlesex Hospital and notably shook the hand of a man suffering with HIV, showing in a single gesture that the condition needed compassion and understanding, not fear and ignorance.

Bobby Warrington from Lay's Auctioneers in Lanner says the letter is "culturally significant" and "shows that Princess Diana really was the People's Princess, because she did it for no other reason apart from to reach out to someone dying of AIDS".

The letter, along with a collection of contemporary royal memorabilia, will go on sale on Thursday 23 May at Lay's Auctioneers in Lanner, Cornwall.

It's being sold by Michael’s family to mark 30 years since his death and the family plan to use the money to hold a small celebration to remember him.