Watch as the West Country reacts to the announcement of a general election

Politicians from across the region have responded to the announcement that a general election will be held on 4 July.

MPs and parliamentary candidates from all political persuasions across the South West have welcomed the confirmation of the date by the Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak confirmed the date in a speech made in the rain outside Downing Street on Wednesday 21 May.

Reacting to the news, Sir Robert Buckland, Conservative MP for Swindon South, said: "Well, now we have a choice.

"We have a choice between a Conservative government that has a plan for the future, that is getting the economy back on track with inflation coming down, wages rising, employment strong.

"We have an important future to decide. And it is a choice between that plan and a blank page."

Fred Thomas, Labour's parliamentary candidate for Plymouth Moor View, welcomed the news and said he was excited for the election.

Fred said: "It's great news. They've finally called the general election.

"This country deserves so much more than the failure that the Conservatives have delivered for 14 years. Labour has got a really strong offer to rebuild our national services, our NHS, to put politics back in the service of working people.

"I'm so excited that people in Plymouth will have the choice to do just that in a few weeks," he added.

Speaking for the Liberal Democrats, Sarah Dyke, the MP for Somerton and Frome, said: "Well the Conservatives have taken this country for granted for just too long, so I like the majority of the country, I am sure, are super excited we have an opportunity to deliver change."