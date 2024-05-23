A new bus gate in Bristol has netted the city council more than half a million pounds in less than three months, new figures reveal.

The Cumberland Road bus gate only began charging in January but has already faced heavy criticism from campaigners.

A bus gate is a stretch of road only open to buses, black cabs and cyclists and is generally shorter than a bus lane.

Bristol City Council says it was brought in to improve air quality and give priority to buses travelling into the city centre.

It says 14 signs have been installed near the gate to warn drivers, as well as clear road markings.

However some residents claim the signs are not easy to spot and end up 'punishing' unaware motorists.

According to figures released by Bristol City Council under the Freedom of Information Act, between 2 January when the camera became active and 19 March, 22,366 fines were issued totalling £513,369.

This would mean that, in theory, the local authority is on course to earn £4m by the end of the year.

Bristol Bus Gate campaigner Matt Sanders says he is angered by the council's scheme, which he claims is "simply not correct".

"I haven't actually been caught here myself", said Matt, who is a TV set designer and art director for Aardman.

"I was caught at one in a different part of the country a year or so back, so I started reading up all the rules and regulations for signage and design of bus gates."

"I thought I couldn't stand by and see this carry on when I know for a fact a lot of it simply isn't correct."

Matt says a number of his colleagues have been fined after driving through the gate - some up to eleven times, he told ITV News.

"Because your letter doesn't come for the first couple of weeks, and in the mean time you might have gone through several more times by mistake", he said.

"In a normal bus lane the bus lane is on the left and other cars can drive next to it. On a bus gate nobody is allowed to go that way at all unless they're a bus or a taxi or a bicycle.

"So they have to have an escape route, in this situation the last junction before the bus gate is Gas Ferry Road which is actually a no through road so that can't be an escape route.

"You have to realise sixty metres before the Bus Gate you have to turn left, and the sign which tells you to do that is way too small for a 30 mph road."

However the city council says red road surfacing is in place in the area, as well as 14 warning signs, to enhance the visibility of the gate.

A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: “The bus gate on Cumberland Road was installed to help improve air quality and give priority to buses travelling into the city centre.

“National government regulations only require councils to display two signs for a bus gate, but we have installed 14 signs in the area for this one alongside clear ‘bus gate’ road markings.

"To give extra warning, an electronic sign was put in place for a month shortly after the bus gate was installed in September 2023.

"People who continued to drive through this bus gate in error were issued with warning letters as a reminder, before the first Penalty Charge Notices were issued four months later in January 2024.

“While councils are not required to install red road surfacing at bus gates, we have taken this step at the Cumberland Road bus gate to further enhance its visibility.”