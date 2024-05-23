Cheltenham Town manager Darrell Clarke leaves club to join Barnsley

Cheltenham Town have confirmed that manager Darrell Clarke has left the team to take up a role with League one side Barnsley.

His departure comes a matter of weeks after the Robins failed in their survival bid in the same division, being relegated on the final day of the campaign after losing to Stevenage.

Speaking to ITV News on that day Clarke refused to be drawn on his future.

"Today is not a day to talk about me and that, I need to know what the plan is and I need to see what the steps are to make sure that this club can get back out of that league at the first time of asking," he said

The 46-year-old had been offered a new contract but his departure comes at a time when other high profile names linked with the club also announced they would not be renewing their contracts.

Captain Sean Long will depart after 6 years and midfielder Liam Sercombe has also opted not to sign a new deal.

Speaking of joining Barnsley, who finished sixth in League One last year, Clarke said: "I'm absolutely delighted, can’t wait to get started.

"I’m proud to be managing this football club, I’m really looking forward to it. I didn’t need to be sold on the club, it’s got huge potential and I’m excited to get myself going and get the squad rebuilt and try to push on for a promotion challenge.”

Darrell Clarke only joined the club last year. Credit: PA images

Former Bristol Rovers manager Clarke was brought in to the club in October 2023 tasked with turning around Cheltenham's fortunes.

Up until that point the club were bottom of the league and had not actually scored a league goal in their first 11 matches.

He did oversee a huge turnaround in results with the club sitting in the top-half of the form table since he took over.

A run of defeats near the end of the season sealed their fate and has left them facing a campaign in League Two next season.

Before that though the club's hierarchy have to appoint a new manager.

On the club's website Cheltenham said: "Clarke had another year remaining on his existing contract but compensation has been agreed between the two clubs to allow him to move to Oakwell.

"The club had offered Darrell a new extended contract with improved terms but an agreement could not be reached.

"The 46-year-old has now opted to depart, ending his eight month tenure at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

"We would like to thank Darrell for his contribution since arriving at the club back in September and wish him well in his future endeavours.

"A further update from the Chairman surrounding Darrell's departure and the next steps will be issued later today."