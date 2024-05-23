The mother of a 20-year-old who has gone missing after it's believed he fell into the River Wye says she is "devastated and heartbroken".

Police were called at 6.35pm on 20 May to reports that Jake Jones from Chepstow had entered the river and not resurfaced.

Emergency services, including the coastguard and Severn Area Rescue Association, attended and searches have continued on foot and in the water since then.

In a statement, his mother said: "Unfortunately Jake has still not been found. We are devastated and heartbroken and we are asking everyone to be vigilant and keep a look out for our boy.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services for their ongoing support."

Investigating officers from Gloucestershire Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 5pm and 6.30pm on Monday and who may have information which could assist them.

They are also particularly keen to hear from anyone who was on a boat or saw a boat during this time.

Information can be provided to police online by quoting incident 351 of 20 May. You can also call police on 101 and quote the same incident number.