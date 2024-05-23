The wife of a motorcyclist who died in a crash near Truro has paid tribute to her husband.

Emergency services were called to Ladock Valley on Monday 20 May following reports of a road traffic collision on the B3275. Nigel Cullen, 57, from St Mawes, died after his motorbike collied with a car.

Nigel’s wife Lucy has released a statement paying tribute to him. She said: “On Monday 20 May, my wonderful husband Nigel, much-loved father to our two small children, went out for a motorcycle ride on a beautiful spring morning and never came home.

"He was tragically killed in a road traffic accident in the Ladock Valley, near Truro.

“The most thoughtful, kind and generous man, Nigel adored his family and we adored him.

"It is unbearable to think about life without ‘daddy’. A loving husband, father, son and brother, he was endlessly thoughtful in all his actions, holding my hand through everything in life.

"Now when I need him the most, he is not here. It is utterly heartbreaking, but I am so thankful to feel that through our children he will always be with us.

“Nigel worked incredibly hard his whole life. He had many careers including project manager, flying instructor, First Officer with the Air Ambulance, and latterly small business owner.

"After we moved to Cornwall, Nigel followed his passion for coffee and in 2019 set up Bear Cornwall, serving speciality coffee and home baking from a vintage Citroen van by St Mawes Castle.

“His loss will be felt throughout our whole community. Everyone knew and loved him and his team; the big-hearted man and the best boss, who made the best coffee on the Roseland.

“We will miss him for the rest of our lives.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch on 101 or via their website quoting log number 332 of 20 May.