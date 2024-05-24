The number of cryptosporidium cases caused by water contamination in Devon has risen to 77.

The parasite was found in the water supply in the Brixham area of South Devon on 15 May.

The parasite causes diarrhoea and vomiting, with symptoms lasting weeks.

A boil water notice remains in place in the Hillhead, upper parts of Brixham and Kingswear areas.

South West Water is continuing to deliver bottled water to those living in the areas affected.

It says it is possible the outbreak was caused by cattle manure entering the local water supply.

It's now been nine days since the initial outbreak.

Bottled water continues to be delivered to collection points in Brixham

South West Water initially told more than 16,000 properties to boil their water - that's now been reduced to 2,500.

The UK Health Security Agency says cryptosporidiosis is highly infectious and can still be passed on after symptoms have stopped.

They advise regularly and thoroughly washing hands to avoid contracting this or any other tummy bug.

There is no specific treatment for cryptosporidiosis but anyone who is suffering with symptoms should drink plenty of fluids, as the symptoms can cause dehydration.