Footage from Avon and Somerset Police shows the moment Llewellyn was arrested.

A Bristol man has been found guilty of murdering his friend after a body-worn camera recorded him telling officers 'I stabbed the guy'.

Lee Llewellyn used a knife to kill 32-year-old Martin Hefferman, from Fishponds, at a house in Honeysuckle Close, Bradley Stoke during the early hours of Saturday 18 November 2023.

Llewellyn had denied one count of murder, claiming Martin had accidentally jumped onto the knife. But he was convicted by jurors after a nine-day trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The 51-year-old, of Froomshaw Road in Bristol, will be sentenced on Friday 24 May.

The jury was told Llewellyn and Mr Hefferman had been at the address with two women for approximately 48 hours before the stabbing, during which time alcohol and drugs were consumed.

Lee Llewellyn has been found guilty of murder. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Neither of the women saw the fatal stabbing, but they told police they had heard an argument between the two men downstairs shortly beforehand. They then found Mr Hefferman bleeding and critically injured on the landing.

One of the women called police at approximately 3.20am and the first officers arrived approximately 10 minutes later.

Llewellyn told those officers he had ‘stabbed the guy’ and he had sustained rib injuries in an altercation with Mr Hefferman before picking up the knife.

On being transported to the police car, he said he hoped Mr Hefferman survived because he did not want "no murder charge". He also said: “I didn’t mean to do it but he attacked me.”

When in custody though he replied "no comment" to all questions.

Martin Hefferman died at the scene. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

In court, Llewellyn claimed the death was as a result of an accident.

A pathologist’s report concluded Mr Hefferman died of a single stab wound to his upper chest, damaging his heart.

The prosecution argued the severity of injury and the location of the wound showed Llewellyn intended to kill or cause Mr Hefferman very serious injury.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “It’s clear there was a dispute between Lee Llewellyn and Martin Hefferman in the moments before the murder took place.

“Whatever caused that argument cannot justify the conscious decision Llewellyn made to grab a knife, which he used to kill Martin.

“It may have been a decision made in the heat of the moment, but it is inconceivable he would not have recognised bringing a knife into the argument could have tragic consequences. Sadly, that proved the case.

“He then made several telling admissions to police after being arrested.

“Martin was a young man whose life was snatched away from him on that fateful day six months ago.

“We are pleased to have secured a conviction for his family. They have shown courage throughout our investigation as they seek to come to terms with losing their son. Our thoughts remain with them.”