He's had a few weeks now to recover, but Kevin Nancekivell says he's still finding it hard to get his head round Plymouth Argyle's last match survival in the Championship.

The Greens had to win their last game against Hull City at Home Park to stave off relegation back to League One and with Nance once more in temporary charge after the loss of the second manager in a matter of months, the pressure was on.

He said: "It was such a traumatic three or four weeks leading up to it and the game was obviously really tense.

"Yeah, I think we kick every ball and head every ball in every game anyway, but we certainly did in that one!"

Kevin Nancekivell is known as Mr Plymouth Argyle.

He's been a fan since he was a boy, played for the club and has been part of the coaching set up for many years now.

Kevin Nancekivell at Home Park in 1984 Credit: Kevin Nancekivell

"After my family, it's the next biggest thing in my life. It is a family, Plymouth Argyle.

"I'm so proud of the history and heritage of the football club, so proud of all the supporters, everybody that works in it and I'm so privileged to be part of that.

" And I just want to make sure that during my period at the football club, I give everything I can to make sure we go in the right direction."