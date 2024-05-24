Wayne Rooney set for talks over Plymouth Argyle manager role

Wayne Rooney is set for talks with Plymouth Argyle over the club's vacant managerial position.

The 38-year-old most recently was in charge of fellow Championship side Birmingham City before he was sacked, losing nine games out of his 15 in charge.

Argyle have been without a permanent manager since Ian Foster left the club with just a handful of matches to play in the season.

Director of football Neil Dewsnip took charge of the team alongside first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell, keeping the club in the division on the final day of the season.

Now though it looks as they could appoint the former England captain.

Wayne Rooney had an illustrious career as a player, making more than 750 appearances as a player for Everton, Manchester United, MLS club DC United and Derby County.

He then moved into a player-coach role with the latter in November 2020.