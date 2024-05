Homes in the Sea Mills area of Bristol were evacuated following the discovery of a suspected ordinance on Friday 24 May.

A bomb disposal team was called to Blaise Walk but they later confirmed the ordinance was not live.

It's thought around a dozen homes were impacted. The police cordon was lifted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 59 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.