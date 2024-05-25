Play Brightcove video

Watch some of the chase here (footage from Wiltshire Police).

A motorcyclist who reached 130mph during rush hour and failed to stop for police near Swindon has been sentenced.

At around 5.30pm on Friday 12 April, roads policing officers sighted a motorcycle overtaking on the A4361 from Wroughton in the direction of Berwick Bassett.

Officers attempted to catch up with the motorcyclist but he failed to stop, performing dangerous overtakes, contravening solid white lines and travelling in excess of 130mph.

The pursuit was aborted due to the high speeds approaching small villages and the danger posed to other road users.

However, the rider was arrested two days later at his home address.

Lawrence Oakford, 33 and of Hamilton Drive in Market Lavington, pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police and dangerous driving following the pursuit last month, which had to be abandoned due to dangerous high speeds.

He appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court on 5 May and was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment suspended for 24 months and disqualified from obtaining a licence for 24 months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 Crown Prosecution Costs and a £154 surcharge.

PC Ben Greening from the Roads Policing Unit said: “The speeds at which Oakford reached whilst failing to stop for police were absolutely unacceptable, especially given this was during a busy time of day and approaching areas where there were likely to be pedestrians.

“He showed a total disregard for other road users and it is really quite extraordinary that nobody was injured or worse killed as a result of his stupidity.

“I am pleased he has been taken off the roads and no longer poses a danger to others.”