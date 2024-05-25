Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been appointed as head coach at Plymouth Argyle.

The 38-year-old most recently was in charge of fellow Championship side Birmingham City before he was sacked, losing nine games out of his 15 in charge.

Following the announcement, Rooney described the club is being "on an exciting long-term journey".

He said: “Taking this role at Plymouth Argyle feels like the perfect next step in my career – and I would like to thank the chairman and board for the faith they have shown in me.

“This is an opportunity to be part of an exciting project. I look forward to helping to build a squad of players to play expansive football – and to entertain the Green Army.

“I have experienced first-hand how talented the existing group of players is here – and also the incredible atmosphere at Home Park. The club is on an exciting long-term journey, with a progressive plan in place. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of it.

“I can’t wait for the Championship season to start in August.”

Argyle have been without a permanent manager since Ian Foster left the club with just a handful of matches to play in the season.

Director of football Neil Dewsnip took charge of the team alongside first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell, keeping the club in the division on the final day of the season. They will now form part of Rooney's backroom staff.

Argyle chief executive Andrew Parkinson added: “Wayne brings a wealth of football experience to Argyle and a passion to kickstart his managerial career with an ambitious, forward-thinking and well-managed football club.

“As conversations advanced, it was clear there was a natural alignment in our footballing ideals and the best way to take the club forward.

“When you have positive conversations like that it is a perfect match, and we believe Wayne is the ideal person to help the club on its next five-year journey.

“Focus will now switch to strengthening the squad ahead of next season, with our recruitment team working hard behind the scenes and Wayne will be an important contributor to that work.”